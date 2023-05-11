JMP Securities Reiterates HCI Group (HCI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is 81.94. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.57% from its latest reported closing price of 60.00.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 563MM, an increase of 12.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCI is 0.09%, an increase of 29.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 8,694K shares. The put/call ratio of HCI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,326K shares representing 27.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 376,080.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 611K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 98.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 6,907.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 513K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 377K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 45.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 81.04% over the last quarter.

HCI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

