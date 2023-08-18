JMP Securities Reiterates Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 7.27. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of 5.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 92MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.05%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 29,624K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,932K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,176K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 91.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 980.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,703K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 67.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 165.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 1,418K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.