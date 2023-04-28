JMP Securities Reiterates Goosehead Insurance Inc - (GSHD) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Goosehead Insurance Inc - (NASDAQ:GSHD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance Inc - is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of 58.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance Inc - is 274MM, an increase of 22.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance Inc -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.38%, an increase of 98.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 29,057K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,685K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 53.16% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,545K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 10.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,688K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 50.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,688K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 66.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 171.87% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,493K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 19.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

See all Goosehead Insurance Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.