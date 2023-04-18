JMP Securities Reiterates Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $60.05. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of $55.19.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is $274MM, an increase of 31.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 441K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 7.55% over the last quarter.

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 79.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 293.69% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 34K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 22.20% over the last quarter.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn holds 16K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 99.87% over the last quarter.

VFAIX - Vanguard Financials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 28.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.38%, an increase of 102.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 29,277K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

