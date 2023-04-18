JMP Securities Reiterates Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Entertainment is $56.39. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.82% from its latest reported closing price of $42.14.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Entertainment is $1,109MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 23K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AFDVX - Applied Finance Explorer Fund Investor Class holds 63K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 9.63% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 107K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Entertainment. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDEN is 0.24%, an increase of 29.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 26,274K shares. The put/call ratio of GDEN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Golden Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

