JMP Securities Reiterates Globus Medical Inc - (GMED) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Globus Medical Inc - (NYSE:GMED) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globus Medical Inc - is 68.71. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.72% from its latest reported closing price of 53.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Medical Inc - is 1,143MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 93,201K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,690K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,634K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 72.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,739K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing a decrease of 22.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 91.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,402K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,391K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 26.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 18.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,994K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Globus Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.