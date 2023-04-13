JMP Securities Reiterates Genius Sports (GENI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is $7.25. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.36% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is $399MM, an increase of 16.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 184K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 92K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 21.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 24.67% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CTSIX - Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 155K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Westerly Capital Management holds 1,365K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 1.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.49%, an increase of 62.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 94,529K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Genius Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

