JMP Securities Reiterates Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.25% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Full House Resorts is 13.09. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 96.25% from its latest reported closing price of 6.67.

The projected annual revenue for Full House Resorts is 305MM, an increase of 77.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full House Resorts. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLL is 0.14%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 19,440K shares. The put/call ratio of FLL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,231K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 1,211K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 755K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 8.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 701K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Full House Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. The Company is currently constructing a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, adjacent to its existing Bronco Billy's property.

