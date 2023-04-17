JMP Securities Reiterates Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Full House Resorts is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 101.02% from its latest reported closing price of $6.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Full House Resorts is $305MM, an increase of 86.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 29.18% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 25.39% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 26.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full House Resorts. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLL is 0.13%, an increase of 28.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 19,427K shares. The put/call ratio of FLL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Full House Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. The Company is currently constructing a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, adjacent to its existing Bronco Billy's property.

See all Full House Resorts regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.