JMP Securities Reiterates Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks Inc is 23.53. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.58% from its latest reported closing price of 20.01.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks Inc is 613MM, an increase of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks Inc. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 19.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.50%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.24% to 149,184K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WestBridge Capital Management holds 16,512K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 12,871K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,673K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,929K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Steadview Capital Management holds 5,666K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,794K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares, representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

