JMP Securities Reiterates Forge Global Holdings Inc - (FRGE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Forge Global Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FRGE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 3.29. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 119.30% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 101MM, an increase of 46.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.04%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 118.74% to 53,183K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 13.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,608K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4,652K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,118K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 2,516K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

