JMP Securities Reiterates Forge Global Holdings Inc - (FRGE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Forge Global Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FRGE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.21% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 3.29. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.21% from its latest reported closing price of 3.04.

The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 101MM, an increase of 56.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 53,591K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 13.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,608K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4,652K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,118K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,516K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 2.94% over the last quarter.

