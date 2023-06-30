JMP Securities Reiterates Envestnet (ENV) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Envestnet is 71.23. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of 58.00.

The projected annual revenue for Envestnet is 1,328MM, an increase of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envestnet. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENV is 0.25%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 69,642K shares. The put/call ratio of ENV is 37.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,151K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,021K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 1,881K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,847K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENV by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envestnet, Inc. is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Its mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies-including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies-leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

