JMP Securities Reiterates Enova International (ENVA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $59.57. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of $47.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is $2,054MM, an increase of 105.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 192K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 36.88% over the last quarter.

Harspring Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 46.19% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 258K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 17.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.19%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 32,361K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enova International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

See all Enova International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.