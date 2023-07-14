JMP Securities Reiterates Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.25% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is 64.52. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.25% from its latest reported closing price of 51.51.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is 1,361MM, an increase of 12.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.18.

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.21%, an increase of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 31,646K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 4.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,100K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 28.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 28.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,701K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 1,316K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing a decrease of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 9.12% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,115K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Background Information

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

