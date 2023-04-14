JMP Securities Reiterates Draftkings (DKNG) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Draftkings is $24.63. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of $19.00.

The projected annual revenue for Draftkings is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 819K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Investments holds 87K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 4,626K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Yale Capital holds 131K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Richard W. Paul & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draftkings. This is an increase of 735 owner(s) or 4,593.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.45%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,769.53% to 313,847K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

