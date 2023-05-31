JMP Securities Reiterates Domo Inc. - Class B (DOMO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Domo Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ:DOMO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Domo Inc. - Class B is 22.18. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 65.19% from its latest reported closing price of 13.43.

The projected annual revenue for Domo Inc. - Class B is 344MM, an increase of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domo Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMO is 0.11%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 26,285K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 980K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 46.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 67.32% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 943K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing a decrease of 121.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 59.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 901K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 772K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMO by 4.21% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 700K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Domo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.

Key filings for this company:

