JMP Securities Reiterates Doma Holdings Inc - (DOMA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Doma Holdings Inc - (NYSE:DOMA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 563.85% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doma Holdings Inc - is 41.23. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 563.85% from its latest reported closing price of 6.21.

The projected annual revenue for Doma Holdings Inc - is 451MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doma Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMA is 0.04%, a decrease of 80.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.16% to 86,776K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

StepStone Group holds 14,879K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 12,242K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,036K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 4,407K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 92.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 847.36% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 4,239K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 39.51% over the last quarter.

Doma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States.

