JMP Securities Reiterates Doma Holdings (DOMA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 364.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doma Holdings is $1.70. The forecasts range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 364.59% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36.

The projected annual revenue for Doma Holdings is $451MM, an increase of 2.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 500K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Select Mid Cap Core VIP Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9,366K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 29.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 31.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doma Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOMA is 0.21%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 124,052K shares. The put/call ratio of DOMA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Doma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States.

