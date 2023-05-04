JMP Securities Reiterates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.65% from its latest reported closing price of 13.93.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 157MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCPH is 0.08%, a decrease of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 55,186K shares. The put/call ratio of DCPH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,172K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,593K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares, representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,272K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,440K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,349K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

