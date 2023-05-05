JMP Securities Reiterates Cytokinetics (CYTK) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is 61.81. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.32% from its latest reported closing price of 39.29.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 60MM, a decrease of 38.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 118,373K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,025K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,543K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares, representing an increase of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,924K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing a decrease of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 27.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,729K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,725K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

