JMP Securities Reiterates Cue Biopharma (CUE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cue Biopharma is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 129.21% from its latest reported closing price of 4.45.

The projected annual revenue for Cue Biopharma is 2MM, an increase of 446.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cue Biopharma. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUE is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.51% to 11,884K shares. The put/call ratio of CUE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Slate Path Capital holds 2,402K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 1,152K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing a decrease of 59.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 31.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 976K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 755K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUE by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management holds 478K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cue Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT ™(Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Key filings for this company:

