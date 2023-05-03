JMP Securities Reiterates CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is 172.92. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.12% from its latest reported closing price of 116.74.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is 3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1673 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.45%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 180,147K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,527K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 36.35% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,137K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing an increase of 59.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 45.51% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,901K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 43.43% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,869K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,761K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 38.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

