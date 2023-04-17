JMP Securities Reiterates Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crispr Therapeutics is $85.88. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.70% from its latest reported closing price of $50.31.

The projected annual revenue for Crispr Therapeutics is $153MM, an increase of 12,701.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$8.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 124K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 45.75% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 88.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 165K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

HSGFX - Hussman Strategic Growth Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Wealth Quarterback holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 51.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crispr Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 70,433K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

CRISPR Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

