JMP Securities Reiterates Costar Group (CSGP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costar Group is 99.88. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.75% from its latest reported closing price of 80.06.

The projected annual revenue for Costar Group is 2,552MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costar Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGP is 0.52%, an increase of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 499,368K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGP is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 19,105K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,047K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 22.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,761K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,584K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,934K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,341K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 215.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,370K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,543K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGP by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Costar Group Background Information



CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Its suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group's websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization.

