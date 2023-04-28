JMP Securities Reiterates Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Churchill Downs is 295.07. The forecasts range from a low of 276.74 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.72% from its latest reported closing price of 287.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Churchill Downs is 2,561MM, an increase of 27.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Downs. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHDN is 0.36%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 35,929K shares. The put/call ratio of CHDN is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,592K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,234K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 1.82% over the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 1,045K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,032K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 54.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 144.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHDN by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Churchill Downs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and it has seven retail sportsbooks. The Company is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

See all Churchill Downs regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.