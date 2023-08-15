JMP Securities Reiterates Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.98% from its latest reported closing price of 14.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is 59MM, an increase of 12.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares $0.47 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $14.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.64%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 17.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.98 (n=76).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REFI is 0.18%, an increase of 60.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.03% to 5,067K shares. The put/call ratio of REFI is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 439K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 26.15% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 379K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing a decrease of 113.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 47.45% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 379K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing a decrease of 113.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 316K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emfo holds 298K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development,investment advice risk management and consulting.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.