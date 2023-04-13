JMP Securities Reiterates Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is $19.18. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.27% from its latest reported closing price of $13.97.

The projected annual revenue for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is $59MM, an increase of 30.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.08.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares $0.47 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $13.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.80%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 14.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=60).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 5.40% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REFI by 99.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REFI is 0.12%, an increase of 23.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.98% to 4,466K shares. The put/call ratio of REFI is 3.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development,investment advice risk management and consulting.

