JMP Securities Reiterates Capital Southwest (CSWC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Southwest is 22.25. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from its latest reported closing price of 18.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Southwest is 140MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

Capital Southwest Declares $0.54 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $18.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.59%, the lowest has been 6.09%, and the highest has been 22.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.97 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Southwest. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWC is 0.28%, an increase of 78.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 8,908K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWC is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 851K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 723K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 658K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 3.94% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 582K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 571K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 90.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Southwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.