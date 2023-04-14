JMP Securities Reiterates Capital Southwest (CSWC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Southwest is $22.66. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.36% from its latest reported closing price of $18.22.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Southwest is $140MM, an increase of 36.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 101.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 53.84% over the last quarter.

Johnson Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roosevelt Investment Group holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSWC by 9.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Southwest. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWC is 0.19%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.63% to 9,754K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWC is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capital Southwest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed Business Development Company, with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle-market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses and makes investments ranging from $5 to $20 million in securities across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

