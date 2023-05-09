JMP Securities Reiterates Cambium Networks (CMBM) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambium Networks is 26.93. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 89.50% from its latest reported closing price of 14.21.

The projected annual revenue for Cambium Networks is 354MM, an increase of 13.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambium Networks. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMBM is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 27,171K shares. The put/call ratio of CMBM is 4.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vector Capital Management holds 14,326K shares representing 52.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 922K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management holds 681K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 76,486.56% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 584K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 96.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 4,028.23% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 555K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMBM by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of its radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. The Companiy's multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. Cambium Networks works with its Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

