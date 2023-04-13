JMP Securities Reiterates C3.ai (AI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.90% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.90% from its latest reported closing price of $22.04.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai is $269MM, an increase of 0.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 100K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 8.94% over the last quarter.

FCLD - Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shearwater Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.08%, an increase of 32.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 45,780K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

