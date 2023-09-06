JMP Securities Reiterates BrightSpire Capital Inc - (BRSP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of BrightSpire Capital Inc - (NYSE:BRSP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSpire Capital Inc - is 8.80. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.81% from its latest reported closing price of 6.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSpire Capital Inc - is 137MM, a decrease of 66.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

BrightSpire Capital Inc - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On June 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $6.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.86%, the lowest has been 4.21%, and the highest has been 15.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.65 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpire Capital Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRSP is 0.16%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 78,323K shares. The put/call ratio of BRSP is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 10,994K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 4,808K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,633K shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,397K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares, representing an increase of 27.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 47.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,355K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRSP by 13.95% over the last quarter.

BrightSpire Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc., is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the Company expects to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.