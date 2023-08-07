JMP Securities Reiterates Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 75.90. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.29% from its latest reported closing price of 49.84.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 231MM, an increase of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPMC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 70,900K shares. The put/call ratio of BPMC is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,138K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,003K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,948K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 10.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,487K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 4.25% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,033K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

