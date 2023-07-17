JMP Securities Reiterates Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Blue Owl Capital Inc - (NYSE:OWL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 14.89. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 11.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 1,826MM, an increase of 22.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $11.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 5.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 23.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc -. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.93%, an increase of 58.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 467,971K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 54,335K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,935K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,817K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 0.26% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 22,034K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,968K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.