JMP Securities Reiterates Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (BCYC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is $53.84. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 175.26% from its latest reported closing price of $19.56.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is $16MM, an increase of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 255K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 12.70% over the last quarter.

JAGLX - Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class T holds 528K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 722K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 1.53%, an increase of 63.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 26,066K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

