JMP Securities Reiterates Backblaze Inc - (BLZE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Backblaze Inc - (NASDAQ:BLZE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Backblaze Inc - is 10.80. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 84.26% from its latest reported closing price of 5.86.

The projected annual revenue for Backblaze Inc - is 102MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.10%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 5,453K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,601K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 33.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 11.75% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,100K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 353K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 217K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 48.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 56.98% over the last quarter.

