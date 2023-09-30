JMP Securities Reiterates Axon Enterprise (AXON) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is 240.53. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.88% from its latest reported closing price of 198.99.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,404MM, an increase of 2.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 13.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.30%, a decrease of 32.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 71,496K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,107K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares, representing a decrease of 77.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 54.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,191K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 11.56% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,090K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,993K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing an increase of 50.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 64.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,894K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 24.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

