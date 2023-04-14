JMP Securities Reiterates Axon Enterprise (AXON) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $236.64. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of $223.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is $1,404MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRSLX - Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 83.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 99.83% over the last quarter.

CENTRAL TRUST holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay Mid Cap Core Portfolio Initial Class holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 47.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,705K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing a decrease of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 14.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.43%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 73,224K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

See all Axon Enterprise regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.