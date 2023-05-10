JMP Securities Reiterates Axogen (AXGN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axogen is 17.00. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 82.40% from its latest reported closing price of 9.32.

The projected annual revenue for Axogen is 162MM, an increase of 12.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 34,869K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,548K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842K shares, representing a decrease of 36.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 40.30% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,372K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing a decrease of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,817K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,815K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 40.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,465K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Axogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

