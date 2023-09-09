JMP Securities Reiterates Aviat Networks (AVNW) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aviat Networks is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 72.72% from its latest reported closing price of 33.07.

The projected annual revenue for Aviat Networks is 373MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviat Networks. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNW is 0.15%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.32% to 10,515K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNW is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 752K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 35.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 606K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 501K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 499K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 452K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Aviat Networks Background Information



Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

