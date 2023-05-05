JMP Securities Reiterates Aviat Networks (AVNW) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aviat Networks is 58.55. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 104.93% from its latest reported closing price of 28.57.

The projected annual revenue for Aviat Networks is 350MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviat Networks. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNW is 0.20%, an increase of 84.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 9,700K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNW is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 558K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 2.48% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 533K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 483K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 396K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 384K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNW by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Aviat Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

