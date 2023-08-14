JMP Securities Reiterates Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings is 50.32. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.64% from its latest reported closing price of 35.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings is 1,315MM, an increase of 276.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLC is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 2,194K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLC is 2.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 44.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 95K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Atlanticus' business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. The company applies the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over their 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through their omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.