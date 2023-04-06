JMP Securities Reiterates Asana (ASAN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana is $23.54. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.46% from its latest reported closing price of $19.54.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is $665MM, an increase of 21.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 80.63% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 38.51% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 45.35% over the last quarter.

SIVIX - State Street Institutional Small-Cap Equity Fund Investment Class holds 156K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 32.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.11%, a decrease of 40.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.90% to 57,200K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

