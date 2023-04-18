JMP Securities Reiterates Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $78.13. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from its latest reported closing price of $70.95.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is $11,833MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCPAX - Gateway Equity Call Premium Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMIHX - Large Cap Fund Investor Class holds 750K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing a decrease of 61.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital International holds 164K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 38.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 291 owner(s) or 28.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.53%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 442,859K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 5.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

