JMP Securities Reiterates Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.00% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is 5.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 147.00% from its latest reported closing price of 2.23.
The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 22MM, a decrease of 33.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.23%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.09% to 66,318K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Whitefort Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 202.98% over the last quarter.
Two Seas Capital holds 7,465K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 24.98% over the last quarter.
Rubric Capital Management holds 4,195K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 6.40% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,736K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing a decrease of 77.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 42.31% over the last quarter.
Arbutus Biopharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).
Additional reading:
- Arbutus Presents Preliminary AB-729 and Pegylated Interferon Alfa-2a Combination Data at the EASL Congress 2023 Treatment was generally well tolerated with continued HBsAg declines in some patients
- Arbutus Doses First Patient in Additional Treatment Arm of Phase 2a Triple Combination Clinical Trial that Includes a PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Evaluating safety and efficacy of combining AB-729, VTP-300, nucleos(t)ide analogues and nivolumab (Opdivo®
- Arbutus to Present AB-729 and AB-836 Data at EASL Congress 2023
