JMP Securities Reiterates Amerisafe (AMSF) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amerisafe is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of $52.34.

The projected annual revenue for Amerisafe is $306MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

Amerisafe Declares $0.34 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $52.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.01%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.70%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGRS - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 27K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 6.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerisafe. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSF is 0.12%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 23,337K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSF is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amerisafe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

