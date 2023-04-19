JMP Securities Reiterates Amazon.com (AMZN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from its latest reported closing price of $102.30.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVEX - Victory Diversified Stock Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 50.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 52.17% over the last quarter.

Claro Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 0.18% over the last quarter.

ADSIX - Disciplined Growth Fund Investor Class holds 290K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 34.06% over the last quarter.

SENCX - Touchstone Large Cap Focused Fund holds 956K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cypress Financial Planning holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 9.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.43%, a decrease of 37.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,749,235K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

