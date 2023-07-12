JMP Securities Reiterates Altimmune (ALT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 641.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altimmune is 25.06. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 641.50% from its latest reported closing price of 3.38.

The projected annual revenue for Altimmune is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALT is 0.08%, a decrease of 63.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 50,022K shares. The put/call ratio of ALT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,791K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 73.46% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,501K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 78.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 74.08% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,268K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 36.29% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 73.21% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,044K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 43.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 57.41% over the last quarter.

Altimmune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Its diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).

