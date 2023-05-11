JMP Securities Reiterates Altimmune (ALT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 437.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altimmune is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 437.65% from its latest reported closing price of 4.98.

The projected annual revenue for Altimmune is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALT is 0.22%, an increase of 51.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 51,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ALT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 5,785K shares representing 11.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 43.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 93.41% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,990K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 104.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,834K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,122K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,266K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,700K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 58.47% over the last quarter.

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Its diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).

